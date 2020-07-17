Burst (BURST) Price Down 13.4% This Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and $55,562.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,098,645,382 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

