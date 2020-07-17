Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDNS. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $100.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,365. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,256 shares of company stock valued at $31,142,051. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

