CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY remained flat at $$3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $969.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

