Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Cameco posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after buying an additional 8,538,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $36,730,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cameco by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after buying an additional 2,491,850 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,749,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Cameco by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,892,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 812,600 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,787. Cameco has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

