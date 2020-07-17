CanYaCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $576.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDAX. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and $576.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.04916495 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00055746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032315 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,991 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

