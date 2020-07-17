Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s (CCPPF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:CCPPF remained flat at $$1.85 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

