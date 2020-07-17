CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CPCAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

CPCAY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.41. 14,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

