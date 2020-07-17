Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX):

7/15/2020 – Celldex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2020 – Celldex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

7/1/2020 – Celldex Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Celldex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

6/27/2020 – Celldex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2020 – Celldex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/18/2020 – Celldex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

6/12/2020 – Celldex Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Celldex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

5/25/2020 – Celldex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

5/20/2020 – Celldex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

CLDX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,281. The company has a market cap of $260.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 948.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $126,778. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 53,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

