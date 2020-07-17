Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,781 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,789.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,550 shares of company stock valued at $94,123,058 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,558,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $452.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.50.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.