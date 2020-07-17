Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.29 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3,086.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,996 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 47,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 43.0% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,617. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

