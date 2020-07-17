Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,964,000 after acquiring an additional 415,264 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.84.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

