Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $485,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.06. 2,542,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,492,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.