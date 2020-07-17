Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 37,948 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 47,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,776. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

