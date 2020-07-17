Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 7,708 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 283.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $9.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.54. 770,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.44.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

