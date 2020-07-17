CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Roth Capital

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,587. The firm has a market cap of $840.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.80 and a beta of 1.38. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CEVA by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in CEVA by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

