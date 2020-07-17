CFO4Life Group LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,550 shares of company stock valued at $94,123,058 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.50.

NFLX traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $526.44. 7,760,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,334. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.52 and its 200-day moving average is $393.90. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

