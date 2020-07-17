CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,657,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,990. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

