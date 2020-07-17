CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.37. 759,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,604. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

