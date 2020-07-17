CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,735 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $754,296,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

CAT traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.33. 3,467,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,806. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

