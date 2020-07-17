CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 878 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,340,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,781. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

