Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.58.

CRL traded up $4.17 on Thursday, reaching $194.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,935. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.61 and a 200-day moving average of $157.03. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $195.15.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after acquiring an additional 119,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 352,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 578,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,987,000 after purchasing an additional 122,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

