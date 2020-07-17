Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after buying an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. TheStreet raised Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 135,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,366,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

