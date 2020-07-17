ChronoCoin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $6,913.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053821 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

