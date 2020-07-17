Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $157.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.27. 422,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,732. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.