Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cineplex from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cineplex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cineplex from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Cineplex stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,028. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

