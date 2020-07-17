Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Boosted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $278.40 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.15 and a 200-day moving average of $249.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

