Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 728,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,629,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $196.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

