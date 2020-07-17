Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.9% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 864.4% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,860,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

