City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in City Office REIT by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,758. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.25 million, a PE ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

