Claymore Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Over the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.01882706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00189570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001065 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

