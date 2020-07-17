CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Reaches $834,153.26

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $834,153.26 and $14,382.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006343 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000561 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,479,362 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

