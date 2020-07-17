Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.91% from the company’s previous close.

CGEAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CGEAF stock remained flat at $$71.01 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.