Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has $75.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.29.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.61. 32,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,610 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

