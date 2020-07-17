Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has $75.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.29.
NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.61. 32,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,610 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
