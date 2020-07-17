Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 157,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,558. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,925 shares of company stock worth $4,550,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

