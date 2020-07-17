Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

CL stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,461. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.