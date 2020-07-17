Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 155,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 34.9% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,025,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,837,799. The stock has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

