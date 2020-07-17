comdirect bank (ETR:COM) Given a €14.20 Price Target at Bankhaus Lampe

comdirect bank (ETR:COM) has been assigned a €14.20 ($15.96) price objective by Bankhaus Lampe in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bankhaus Lampe’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

COM stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €13.76 ($15.46). The company had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,937. comdirect bank has a 1 year low of €9.01 ($10.12) and a 1 year high of €14.32 ($16.09). The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of €13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.46.

About comdirect bank

comdirect bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in direct banking and online securities businesses in Germany. It offers brokerage, banking, and advisory services to private customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quickborn, Germany. comdirect bank AG operates as a subsidiary of Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH.

