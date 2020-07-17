comdirect bank (ETR:COM) Given a €14.20 Price Target at Bankhaus Lampe

comdirect bank (ETR:COM) has been assigned a €14.20 ($15.96) price objective by Bankhaus Lampe in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bankhaus Lampe’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.
COM stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €13.76 ($15.46). The company had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,937. comdirect bank has a 1 year low of €9.01 ($10.12) and a 1 year high of €14.32 ($16.09). The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of €13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.46.
About comdirect bank
