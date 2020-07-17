Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €3.50 ($3.93) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.37) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.82) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.30 ($4.83) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.72 ($5.31).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €4.72 ($5.30). 11,098,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.32. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €2.80 ($3.15) and a twelve month high of €6.83 ($7.68). The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.