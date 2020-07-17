Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CZMWY remained flat at $$104.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $134.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.58.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

About Commerzbank

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.