Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.70.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $72,930.00. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

