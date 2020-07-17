Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.70.

CPSI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,410. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $353.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

