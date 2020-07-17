Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. In the last week, Conceal has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $839,382.92 and approximately $41,345.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045715 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00760394 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.01862325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00166503 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009412 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00163561 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,119.84 or 0.99654939 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,730,657 coins and its circulating supply is 8,010,265 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

