Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,116 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. 6,653,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,730,506. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $229.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

