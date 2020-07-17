Cooper Financial Group Trims Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.17. 2,342,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,123. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

