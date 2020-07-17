Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.88

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $2.39. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 1,043,349 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $524.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.87.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

