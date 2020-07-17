Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $326.70 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $329.32. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

