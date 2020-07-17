CPChain (CPC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $103,459.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $844,139.66 and $103,459.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00762164 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00162451 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002932 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000939 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

