CREDIT Reaches Market Cap of $240,370.76 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $240,370.76 and approximately $24,841.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053821 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

