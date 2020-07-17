Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €5.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 43.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBK. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.07) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.10 ($6.85).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €8.82 ($9.91). 10,479,643 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.38. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a one year high of €18.49 ($20.78).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.