Credit Suisse Group Boosts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRBY. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,460 ($17.97) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Shares of BRBY traded down GBX 34.50 ($0.42) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,435.50 ($17.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,585.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,656.90.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

